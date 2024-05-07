The Big Interview: Behind the scenes of launching Fulcrum's LTAF

Joe Davidson speaks to Investment Week

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 5 min read

Since the Financial Conduct Authority finalised the regulatory regime for the Long Term Asset Fund in 2021, the asset management industry has been divided on whether this was the solution to the issues open-ended funds have faced when investing in illiquid assets, or if it is the next liquidity scandal waiting to happen.

Fulcrum Asset Management and its managing partner Joe Davidson fall into the former camp, describing the LTAF as a "revolution" for the fund management industry, and a "sensible" idea from the regulators. "It doesn't make sense running the property funds how they used to be done," Davidson says when he sat down with Investment Week to lift the curtain on what it's like to go through the regulator's intense LTAF application process. Fulcrum was given the green light for the launch of its WS Fulcrum Diversified Private Markets (H) LTAF in March, making it the fourth group to receive aut...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Deep Dive: Divergence of MPC votes proves BoE's avoidance of groupthink

abrdn relaunches two fixed income portfolios as part of ongoing consolidation

More on Asset Managers

Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024
Asset Managers

Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024

€17bn net inflows

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 April 2024 • 2 min read
Tatton AM sees record £2.3bn net inflows in culmination of three-year growth plan
Asset Managers

Tatton AM sees record £2.3bn net inflows in culmination of three-year growth plan

Total AUM up £3.7bn

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 16 April 2024 • 1 min read
Should boutique asset managers care about corporate PR?
Asset Managers

Should boutique asset managers care about corporate PR?

One in six set to disappear in next four years

Henry Adefope
clock 17 October 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot