Artemis bolsters impact equity team with analyst hire from Columbia Threadneedle

Artemis has expanded its impact equity team with the hire of Lorraine Hau, who joins from Columbia Threadneedle as an analyst.
Hau joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2021 from the FAIRR Initiative, where she was a lead analyst. Artemis poaches head of impact equities from Columbia Threadneedle As of July, Hau will be part of the team headed by head of impact equities Sacha El Khoury, who also joined Artemis from Columbia Threadneedle in March. "I am very pleased Lorraine is joining us as we look to build out our impact capabilities and develop the investment strategies we can offer clients," El Khoury said. "Clients are looking for transparent yet credible and impactful real-world outcomes, and Lorraine ...
