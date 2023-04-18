CFA UK launches Young Women in Investment 2023

Second year of programme

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The course provides access to a range of instructor-led sessions and self-study learning materials
The course provides access to a range of instructor-led sessions and self-study learning materials

CFA Society UK has opened the Young Women in Investment programme for its second year, continuing its campaign to combat the gender gap within the investment industry.

The programme, available to female students graduating this year or within the last two years, entails a month-long virtual boot camp.

Provided by Fitch Learning, the course will provide access to a range of instructor-led sessions and self-study learning materials, which allow students to build investment knowledge and business skills.

Entrants will be taught various investment management concepts, such as regulation and macroeconomic factors, with risk management, portfolio construction, different asset classes and capital markets also featuring.

After the course, participants will be able to apply for three- or six-month internships within asset management firms, with BNP Paribas Asset Management and PM Alpha already committed to offering internships.

Sarah Maynard, global senior head diversity, equity and inclusion at CFA Institute, said gender diversity remained "a challenge" in the investment industry.

She explained: "While many UK firms have adopted a 50/50 approach to entry-level recruitment in place, more work is needed to create opportunities for women to enter the industry through non-traditional routes and in ways that shore up their chances for ongoing success."

Maynard noted that last year's UK programme had come after programmes in India, Brazil and Qatar, and included 40 participants, with eight firms offering internships.

"This year we hope to build on that success by offering bright, hardworking and self-motivated individuals a route into the investment industry," she added.

