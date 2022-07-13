interactive investor partners with Money Movers to encourage women investors

Practical approach to tackling the gender pension and investment gap.
Practical approach to tackling the gender pension and investment gap.

interactive investor is sponsoring a programme in partnership with Money Movers to drive financial wellbeing amongst women.

Camilla Esmund, PR manager at ii, will host the peer-to-peer review sessions to discuss how money flows around the economy and how women can take control of their investments and ensure secure financial futures.

The sessions will bring friends and colleagues together in an informal setting to demystify the financial space, with a particular focus on sustainable investing. 

CFA Institute pilots 'Young Women in Investment' for UK and Ukrainian nationals

Money Mover is a peer-to-peer initiative aimed at women are motivated to invest, but struggle to get started. The programme will be let by Huddlecraft - a network of support for peer-to-peer learning and action.

Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, said: "This partnership is a practical approach to tackling the gender pension and investment gap by giving women a place to talk informally about their finances and also what they care about, which increasingly is finding more sustainable places to invest, save or bank their money.

"interactive investor has long campaigned for more and better personal finance education in schools. A lack of confidence and understanding of financial matters can make it harder for adults to make good financial decisions. This project is a friendly, informal and inspiring way to create engagement where there is interest, but perhaps a level of discomfort."

Anneka Deva, Money Movers lead, added: "Peer-to-peer support is a hugely effective tool. There is no shortage of information out there but sometimes we need a little help from our friends to go from wanting to take climate action with our personal finances to actually taking the leap."

