Vodafone

The 'encouraging signs' from Vodafone
After a terrible share price performance since the start of the year, Vodafone provided a more reassuring set of half year results last week.

Is the strong dollar threatening UK dividends?
Scott McKenzie, investment director and manager of the Saracen UK Income fund, says the largest dividend payers in the UK market currently offer limited potential for growth, particularly as the strong dollar is masking inherent weaknesses in many business...