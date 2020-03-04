Vodafone
Where to invest when the going gets tough
How floating rate notes could help UK equities
Black Friday: Morningstar's top ten undervalued UK stocks
Which unloved companies are showing signs of a comeback?
Janus Henderson: 'Marked' dividend growth slowdown underway
According to latest Global Dividend Index report
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust revamp starts to yield returns
Trust up 20.9% in the year to 31 July
Income investors face 'leaner year' for UK dividends
Structural and macroeconomic pressures blamed
Nervous international investors flee JOHCM UK Income portfolio
Assets now down to £3.5bn following Brexit concerns
UK company revenues hit record highs but margins feel pressure amid slowing growth
Latest update by Profit Watch UK
The 'encouraging signs' from Vodafone
After a terrible share price performance since the start of the year, Vodafone provided a more reassuring set of half year results last week.
Which UK companies are the most diverse and inclusive?
Out of over 7,000 firms
Lloyds, BP, Glaxo: Which were the top ten most bought companies in H1 2018?
Bias towards income payers
Schroders' duo Casey and Kissack make 'wholesale changes' to UK Alpha Plus
'Style of the fund has changed dramatically'
Where is the upside in UK equities currently?
In tandem with global equities, the UK market has declined 16% from its April peaks. Volatility has spiked and confidence has collapsed.
Liontrust's Clark: Three 'quad-plays' transforming the telecoms industry
Jamie Clark, co-manager on the Liontrust Macro UK Growth and Macro Equity Income funds, names his favourite transformational stocks in the telecommunications sector.
Brazier and Beagles return to Vodafone shares
UK equity managers Simon Brazier and Clive Beagles have turned more positive on Vodafone, snapping up shares in the company three years after they both cautioned about the telecom's prospects.
FTSE rebound continues despite Royal Mail slump
The FTSE 100 climbed in morning trading despite a 4% slump in Royal Mail shares as RBS and Sainsbury lifted UK blue chips.
Is the strong dollar threatening UK dividends?
Scott McKenzie, investment director and manager of the Saracen UK Income fund, says the largest dividend payers in the UK market currently offer limited potential for growth, particularly as the strong dollar is masking inherent weaknesses in many business...
Headline dividends halve in Q1 - Capita
Headline dividends more than halved in the first quarter of 2015, according to Capita, although it has revised up its annual forecast.
Tesco weighs on FTSE as it faces further investigation
Embattled supermarket Tesco has suffered a further blow in the form of an investigation by the industry regulator into its treatment of suppliers.
UK plc dividend growth slowest since 2010 as strong pound weighs on payouts
Dividends from UK firms last year grew at the slowest rate since 2010 as the strong pound continued to weight on payouts.
Schroder income duo back embattled UK supermarkets despite dividend cuts
Nick Kirrage has begun adding supermarkets to the £1.5bn Schroder Income fund he co-manages with Kevin Murphy, expecting a significant boost to dividends in the long term.
Vodafone shares soar 6% on upbeat earnings report
Vodafone's share price shot up 5.7% this morning after the telecommunications giant increased its earning forecast and announced ambitious product development plans.
Cyclicals: Are rate rises already priced in?
Valuations of interest rate sensitive cyclicals have started falling, so are rate rises already discounted in share prices? L&GI's Richard Penny explores.
Will UK equity income funds repeat past mistakes as concentration grows?
Large-cap funds in the UK Equity Income sector have increased the concentration of their top ten holdings even as the UK's largest stocks begin to struggle, data compiled for Investment Week has revealed.
Vodafone payout sparks record quarter for UK dividends
The rise in special dividends from groups including Vodafone has led to a record quarter for dividend payments, although dividend growth slowed excluding the telecom giant's bumper payout.