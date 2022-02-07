World's largest companies' climate pledges 'lack real substance'

The findings of the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor, which was conducted by NewClimate Institute in collaboration with Carbon Market Watch, showed that of the 25 major companies evaluated, only one company's net-zero pledge was considered to have "reasonable integrity" - logistics company Maersk.

Three companies' pledges - Apple, Sony and Vodafone - were evaluated by the monitor as having "moderate" integrity, while ten "low" and the remaining 12 rated as having "very low" integrity.

The research concluded that many net zero and carbon neutral pledges made by large companies are "undermined" by plans for the reduction of emissions elsewhere, hidden critical information and accounting "tricks".

New sustainability reporting requirements will still be tinged by greenwashing

Overall, the analysis found that the headline pledges of Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, Hitachi, IKEA, Vale, Volkswagen and Walmart have low integrity and those of Accenture, BMW Group, Carrefour, CVS Health, Deutsche Post DHL, E.ON SE, JBS, Nestlé, Novartis, Saint-Gobain and Unilever have very low integrity.

Thomas Day, climate policy analyst at the NewClimate Institute and lead author of the study, said: "We set out to uncover as many replicable good practices as possible, but we were frankly surprised and disappointed at the overall integrity of the companies' claims.

"As pressure on companies to act on climate change rises, their ambitious-sounding headline claims all too often lack real substance, which can mislead both consumers and the regulators that are core to guiding their strategic direction. Even companies that are doing relatively well exaggerate their actions."

The analysis showed that the 13 companies that have backed their net-zero headline pledges with explicit emission reduction commitments commit, on average, to reduce their full value chain emissions from 2019 by only 40%, while the other 12 have no specific emissions reduction commitments for their net-zero target year.

However, the monitor found that Maersk, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom have committed to "deep decarbonisation" of more than 90% of their full value chain emissions.

S&P Global: Governments and corporates face increased pressure to tackle ESG issues in 2022

It also revealed that carbon offsetting approaches were undermining the integrity of climate pledges, with 24 of the 25 companies analysed relying on offsetting credits "of varying quality".

Nestlé and Unilever were singled out as distancing themselves from the practice of offsetting at the level of the parent company, but were found to allow and "encourage" their individual brands to pursue offsetting.

Gilles Dufrasne, policy officer at Carbon Market Watch, added: "Misleading advertisements by companies have real impacts on consumers and policymakers. We are fooled into believing that these companies are taking sufficient action, when the reality is far from it.

"Without more regulation, this will continue. We need governments and regulatory bodies to step up and put an end to this greenwashing trend."