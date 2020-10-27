Murray Income Trust's Luke adds to quality ahead of PLI merger

Aberdeen Standard Investments' (ASI) Charles Luke avoided the "temptation to lower the quality threshold" after the £485m Murray Income Trust (MUT) saw its underlying income stream cut by 15% during 2020 amid Covid-enforced dividend cuts.

Luke reasoned that when income is hard to find, there is a temptation for investors to compromise their quality threshold and invest in companies with high dividend yields but less-safe capital and income growth prospects.

"What I have tried to do is absolutely to avoid that," Luke told Investment Week ahead of MUT's merger with the £464m Perpetual Income and Growth Trust (PLI).

Luke said recent additions to MUT included FeverTree and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, which yield less than 1%, alongside Unite, which does not pay a dividend currently.

Leaving the portfolio were high yielders such as HSBC, Shell and Vodafone.

MUT will suffer a 15% drop in income for 2020, meaning it has been "more resilient than the market as a whole". Link Group forecasts UK dividends to fall by 45%.

Holdings such as Mondi and Bodycote that have cut dividends and been retained are beginning to return to the dividend list.

The income recovery in the fund has been a little bit faster than I expected," he said.

The combination of MUT and PLI is expected to complete by 17 November.

PLI's portfolio is currently being "substantially realigned" with MUT's, a transition being overseen by ASI. The five unquoted stocks in PLI's portfolio will not be transferred.

Luke said both portfolios had similar investment objectives, in looking to generate an attractive dividend yield alongside both income and capital growth.

While PLI had previously taken a value approach, MUT is more focused on high-quality companies with good capital growth prospects and resilient income streams.

MUT's income is topped up by writing options, which Luke said was not a systemic overlay, but used "very much in concert with the investment process based on fundamental analysis".

Chair Neil Rogan said MUT intended to keep its record of 47 consecutive years of dividend increases. One-tenth of 2020's dividend payment came from the revenue reserve.

After the merger, the trust will have 12.3p per share in reserve, "enough to effectively deal with three and a quarter new Covids".

MUT is seeking shareholder approval to pay income out of capital, though Rogan said that was "just a precaution", noting it was something the board should have done when the regulations changed a decade ago.

Rogan said the merger was "a win-win" for MUT and PLI shareholders, with management fees on the enlarged trust reducing to 38 basis points, compared to 48bps and 60bps respectively.

Further, Rogan said, an effective doubling of the size of the trust will improve liquidity and boost its profile, enabling it to "challenge the top trusts in the sector".