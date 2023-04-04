Fundsmith Equity retains position as only active fund in ii's most bought in March

Passives dominate sales

clock • 2 min read
ii’s monthly platform purchases data suggests after a tough 2022 many investors have given up trying to find an active fund that could deliver better returns, turning instead to passive strategies.
Image:

ii’s monthly platform purchases data suggests after a tough 2022 many investors have given up trying to find an active fund that could deliver better returns, turning instead to passive strategies.

Fundsmith Equity remains the only active fund in interactive investor’s list of 10 most bought funds in March, echoing February and January, as passives continue to dominate sales.

ii's monthly platform purchases data suggests after a tough 2022 many investors have given up trying to find an active fund that could deliver better returns, turning instead to passive strategies. 

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said the results pointed to a combination of disappointed active investors after underperformance last year, and investors unsure of where to put their money amid ongoing volatility in financial markets.

He said: "As a result, the broad exposure passive funds offer is being favoured, rather than investors targeting more focused active fund exposure."

interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

One area where some professional fund buyers have been turning to of late is UK smaller companies on valuation grounds, Caldwell pointed out, but private investors are shying away.

In terms of investment trusts, the key theme is investors increasingly focusing their sights on income strategies. The UK also appears to have come back into vogue for trust investors.

The investment trust income trend continued in March, with Law Debenture entering the top 10 in ninth place, and bringing the number of income-focused trusts in the top ten to four.

UK equity income trust Law Debenture, managed by James Henderson and Laura Foll, is different from rivals as it has two separate arms, an investment portfolio and an independent professional services business. 

Investment trust investors are deploying a wide range of active strategies, from renewable energy through to mining, while also embracing some of the Global and UK Generalists, with a focus on AIC Dividend Heroes, ii data found.

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

For investors buying direct equities on the ii platform, usual tech-favourite Tesla dropped from three to ten in the most bought stocks. FTSE heavyweight Vodafone dropped out of top ten, but HSBC, M&G and Aviva joined the list.

However, despite jitters in the banking sector due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the rescue of Credit Suisse by local rival, UBS, private investor demand for banking stocks was undimmed.

Barclays and Lloyds made second and third place on the list of most bought stocks in March, with HSBC making eighth position.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

Investors to receive $2.2bn back from sale of London Stock Exchange shares

Baillie Gifford rebrands £127m Multi Asset Income fund

More on Funds

Lesley Dunn (pictured) is one of the managers of the strategy.
Funds

Baillie Gifford rebrands £127m Multi Asset Income fund

Baillie Gifford Sustainable Income fund

Laura Miller
clock 04 April 2023 • 2 min read
Back in October last year, CEO Matthew Beesley announced the firm’s "fund rationalising programme", which will see around 25% of funds merged, closed or repositioned.
Funds

Jupiter head of environmental solutions exits amid closure of two ecology funds

Rhys Petheram leaves after 17 years

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
Blackstone offered to pay 168p per share Credit: iStock
Funds

Cash offer for Industrials REIT on the horizon

Blackstone purchase

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Rathbones CEO on Investec W&I merger: Scale crucial to beat inflation

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Martin Currie appoints head of UK business development

04 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

US overtakes UK as most attractive market for UK retail investors

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot