Fundsmith Equity retains position as only active fund in ii's most bought in March

ii’s monthly platform purchases data suggests after a tough 2022 many investors have given up trying to find an active fund that could deliver better returns, turning instead to passive strategies.

ii's monthly platform purchases data suggests after a tough 2022 many investors have given up trying to find an active fund that could deliver better returns, turning instead to passive strategies.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said the results pointed to a combination of disappointed active investors after underperformance last year, and investors unsure of where to put their money amid ongoing volatility in financial markets.

He said: "As a result, the broad exposure passive funds offer is being favoured, rather than investors targeting more focused active fund exposure."

interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

One area where some professional fund buyers have been turning to of late is UK smaller companies on valuation grounds, Caldwell pointed out, but private investors are shying away.

In terms of investment trusts, the key theme is investors increasingly focusing their sights on income strategies. The UK also appears to have come back into vogue for trust investors.

The investment trust income trend continued in March, with Law Debenture entering the top 10 in ninth place, and bringing the number of income-focused trusts in the top ten to four.

UK equity income trust Law Debenture, managed by James Henderson and Laura Foll, is different from rivals as it has two separate arms, an investment portfolio and an independent professional services business.

Investment trust investors are deploying a wide range of active strategies, from renewable energy through to mining, while also embracing some of the Global and UK Generalists, with a focus on AIC Dividend Heroes, ii data found.

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

For investors buying direct equities on the ii platform, usual tech-favourite Tesla dropped from three to ten in the most bought stocks. FTSE heavyweight Vodafone dropped out of top ten, but HSBC, M&G and Aviva joined the list.

However, despite jitters in the banking sector due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the rescue of Credit Suisse by local rival, UBS, private investor demand for banking stocks was undimmed.

Barclays and Lloyds made second and third place on the list of most bought stocks in March, with HSBC making eighth position.