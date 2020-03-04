value
Polar Capital acquires US-based value equity team
Will form new Phaeacian Partners
FTSE Russell unveils Target Exposure indices
Already deployed by LGIM on behalf of a UK-based pension fund
ValuAnalysis launches fund for 'under-appreciated' stocks
Founders commit $10m seed capital
James Anderson: Value sectors likely to be 'physically destroyed'
Frustration over lack of opportunities
MSCI launches new fixed income ESG and factor indices
Fifteen new indices
An assessment of value: Helpful or a fudge?
Poring through the FCA's new regulations
Investment styles for when the backdrop is 'triggering alarm bells'
'Massive dispersions' between equity market returns
M&G makes trio of manager changes
Richard Halle to take charge
Gallery: What is the potential value of Premier League naming rights?
League scores own goal on failing to capitalise on branding deals, report reveals
'Ignoring this is a mistake': Warning as growth vs value cycle set to 're-establish itself'
Growth managers have become more entrenched in their investment bias over the past year
How platforms have reacted (publicly) to FCA's market study
7IM, Aegon and AJ Bell offer thoughts
Jupiter launches global value fund for Whitmore
Global version of UK special sits fund
Schroders equity manager Kelly departs
Simon Adler and Nick Kirrage to take up management duties
Invesco PowerShares launches five European equity factor ETFs
Charge of 0.30% per annum
Man GLG launches second long/short value fund
Focus on mid caps
SPDR's Chesworth recommends short-term defensive bias in Europe amid political risk
Cyclical play at the end of the year
HSBC GAM equities CIO: Value rally could run for two to three years
North Asia presents the most attractive opportunities
Research Affiliates unveils suite of factor indices
Teamed up with index provider Solactive
ClearBridge's Vitrano: Time to invest in unloved US 'turnaround stories'
'Secure growth companies could be toppled by turnaround stories'
Schroders launches value high yield fund
Run by Konstantin Leidman
MSCI's Value Weighted index is best performing in 2016
Canada best single-country index