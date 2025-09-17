Nedgroup Investments' Rob Burdett: Value is having a stealth moment

'Quietly outperforming since 2020'

clock • 3 min read

On the face of it, 2025 looks like another year when US large-cap growth is the place to be, led again by the so-called Magnificent Seven.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Friday Briefing: Equity investors are running scared
Equities

Friday Briefing: Equity investors are running scared

Friday Briefing

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 September 2025 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford's Kirsty Gibson: The founders shaping exceptional companies in tricky times
Equities

Baillie Gifford's Kirsty Gibson: The founders shaping exceptional companies in tricky times

'Cultural architects'

Kirsty Gibson
clock 09 September 2025 • 4 min read
T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Why value stocks deserve a closer look
Equities

T. Rowe Price's Ritu Vohora: Why value stocks deserve a closer look

More to AI story

Ritu Vohora
clock 05 September 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot