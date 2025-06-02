US debt ceiling

Scott Bessent asserts 'the US is never going to default' on its debt

Economics

Scott Bessent asserts 'the US is never going to default' on its debt

Concerns on Wall Street grow

clock 02 June 2025 • 1 min read
US loses Fitch AAA rating following debt ceiling turmoil

US

US loses Fitch AAA rating following debt ceiling turmoil

‘Expected fiscal deterioration’

clock 02 August 2023 • 2 min read
US debt ceiling: Technical default still not completely averted

US

US debt ceiling: Technical default still not completely averted

'There is still is a significant hurdle'

clock 01 June 2023 • 4 min read
US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

Global

US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

'Some very sharp moves'

clock 31 May 2023 • 5 min read
US credit rating at risk of downgrade over debt ceiling 'brinkmanship'

Global

US credit rating at risk of downgrade over debt ceiling 'brinkmanship'

‘Governance challenges’

clock 25 May 2023 • 2 min read
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