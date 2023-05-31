US debt ceiling crisis shakes bond market

Short-term US Treasury yields reached two-decade highs last week, with the yield at auction on 21-day bills hitting 6.2%, the highest level for any US benchmark bond this century, according to Bloomberg.

On the brink of defaulting on its debt, the US has been fast approaching the ‘X-date', the day when it will be unable to pay its bills, which US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has estimated to be between 1 and 5 June.

Congress must vote to raise the amount it can borrow to pay for spending it has already committed to, also known as the debt ceiling, but negotiations have been fraught, sending ripples through the bond market.

Following talks over the weekend, Republican House speaker Kevin McCarthy has reached a deal with President Joe Biden on the debt limit, but the bill will still face difficulties in the Republican-controlled House.

The 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act will be voted on this evening (31 May), and would make some restrictions to federal spending and raise the debt ceiling until 2025.

However, the concessions made by Biden do not go as far as the majority of the Republican congress had hoped, leaving the possibility open that the bill may still fail.

In the weeks preceding the negotiations, both sides remained firm in its positions, leaving markets fretting the US may default on its debt.

Fixed income markets have been particularly affected, as some shift towards safer assets in the hopes of avoiding increased volatility, while others have sought to benefit from movements away.

The US five year credit default swap value, a market-based gauge of the risk of a default, surged in recent months, climbing 198% in the last year to currently imply a probability of default at 0.83%.

Market movement

Grégoire Pesques, CIO global fixed income at Amundi, said there had been "some very sharp moves" over the last months on the short end of the US treasury curve.

"Last month, we saw a large reallocation from three months US Treasury bills to one month US Treasury bills, which were due to mature before the deadline," he said, pointing to the 130bps move upwards within the latter.

Noah Wise, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments, said investors had pulled large amounts of money out of short-dated Treasuries maturing after the ‘X date', and into those maturing 30 May, leading to a yield spike of nearly 3%.

Wise said he had sold some Treasuries maturing 30 May to capitalise on the boost, putting the proceeds into a cash instrument with a 5% yield.

Atul Bhatia, fixed income portfolio manager at RBC Wealth Management, agreed, noting the market response had so far split between avoidance and hedging, with an emphasis on avoiding Treasuries maturing near the legislative deadline.

"Hedging activity has been more limited but we have seen some increased demand for equity options providing downside protection," he added.

Meanwhile, Phil Milburn, co-head global fixed income at Liontrust, said he had used the ongoing weakness in sovereign bonds to add further to duration in the Liontrust Strategic Bond fund, taking exposure up to 6.5 years.

Wise described a "broader shift in sentiment" last week, as the deal between Biden and McCarthy was announced, leading to credit markets starting to "soften".

David Roberts, head of fixed income at Nedgroup Investments, added that despite turmoil within short-dated Treasuries, "corporate bond market seems largely unphased," as do longer-dated Treasuries.

Corporate bond issuance

There was also a spike in US corporate bond issuance, as firms bring forward deals that could be disrupted by turmoil from a debt default.

Investment grade companies have issued $112bn thus far in May, up from $46bn in May 2022 and three times higher than that last month. This has left May corporate bond issuance at its highest in seven years, excluding 2020, according to Global X.

Michelle Cluver, portfolio strategist for Global X, credited some of this spike to the ongoing conflict around the debt ceiling.

She explained that once a debt ceiling agreement is reached, there is likely to be a large increase in Treasury issuance, pushing yields higher, meaning that corporates have an incentive issue debt ahead of a debt ceiling agreement.

Secondly, Cluver noted the continued high volatility around the deadline, as well as funding costs rising as the deadline approaches, meaning there was pressure to avoid a potentially volatile summer funding season.

Finally, the obvious reason for a spike in bond issuance is that a default from the government would cause significant turmoil in funding markets, she said. A potential credit rating downgrade would add to volatility while increasing funding costs.

However, Liontrust's Milburn was keen to state that most of the surge is likely from issuers "playing catch up" following the lower run rate earlier this year due to the US regional banking crisis, noting that European investment grade bond issuance is at a similar rate to prior years.

Meanwhile, Bhatia argued the crisis "may be a marginal factor for some issuers", as relatively low level of credit spreads and high levels of economic uncertainty are the bigger drivers.

"Liquidity management has been at the forefront of corporate treasurer's thoughts since regional bank turmoil hit in March, and the debt ceiling is just one more factor in that analysis," he added.

Roberts agreed, noting that as corporate issuance ballooned a couple of years ago with interest rates hitting record lows "some of this is refinancing".

However, Roberts said in the event of a default, it is possible the market could be closed to corporate borrowing, leaving the debt of mega caps potentially more attractive than Treasuries, especially as they can borrow in currencies other than dollars.