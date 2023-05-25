US credit rating at risk of downgrade over debt ceiling 'brinkmanship'

In recent years, some have posited a trillion-dollar coin as a solution to the persistent crisis, however Fitch warned that this and other “non-conventional means”, such as invoking the 14th amendment, is “unlikely to be consistent with a ‘AAA’ rating”.

The home of the "preeminent world's reserve currency" is now on "rating watch negative" as a result of the increased "political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit" despite the fast approaching ‘x date', which is when the US Treasury exhausts its cash position and capacity for extraordinary measures.

US debt ceiling: How did we get to this point?

While Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt ceiling to be reached prior to the x date, it notes risks have risen, not only due to partisan politics but also a failure to "meaningfully tackle medium-term fiscal challenges".

Fitch noted the US reached its $31.4trn debt limit on 19 January 2023, since which date the US Treasury had taken extraordinary measures to avoid breaching the ceiling, which could be exhausted as early as 1 June - the date repeatedly cited by US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen.

While better known for guaranteeing "equal protection of the laws" to US citizens, the 14th amendment features a lesser-known clause that states "the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, …shall not be questioned", which some have cited as a solution to the debt ceiling.

Although the ratings agency repeatedly noted the failure to make "full and timely payments on debt securities" is a "very low probability event" for the US, it does clarify that such a failure would qualify as a debt default and would lead to a downgrade from ‘AAA' to restricted default. Affected debt securities would be downgraded to ‘D'.

Fitch also argued governance is a "weakness" in the US relative to its ‘AAA' rated peers and the nation's rating is "sensitive to the direction it takes".

It said: "The contested 2020 presidential election, brinkmanship over the debt limit to advance political agendas, and failure to reach consensus on the country's fiscal challenges are recent signs of the deterioration in governance.

"Additionally, the absence of a medium-term fiscal framework and a complex budgeting process has contributed to the failure to reverse successive debt increases caused by economic shocks and other fiscal accommodations.

"Political partisanship has brought about repeated debt-limit brinkmanship and led to near-default episodes that could erode confidence in the government's repayment capacity."