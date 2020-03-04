unemployment
Carney: No-deal Brexit won't hurt economy as hard as first feared
Bank of England governor hails 'real progress' in preparations
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
US-China tensions could turn into war of attrition
US-China trade wars have been re-invigorated with extra tariffs on Chinese products worth $200bn and threats of 25% tariff on a further $300bn. This prompted comments from President Xi Jinping, calling on the nation to embark on a new 'Long March'.
Industry Voice: UK labour market: first signs of trouble?
Melanie Baker, Senior Economist @RLAM_UK examines the latest data
Are active managers right to be gearing up for recession?
Preparing for the worst despite upbeat sentiment
Three reasons to invest in Europe - and three reasons to avoid it
Brexit and currency weakness key factors
Gallery: Six global trends to watch out for in 2018 and beyond
Global economy losing momentum as policy risks rise
Prospects of a global trade war are overshadowing the good news in the US
'Increased level of fear and uncertainty'
Fidelity's Himsworth: Bond markets are indicating increased volatility for equities in 2018
Elevated chance of a sell-off
Who is really in the driver's seat? The elusive relationship between jobs, wages and prices
Ed Smith, head of asset allocation research at Rathbones, takes a look at the breakdown of the 'Phillips curve' relationship.
The leaders and laggards as central banks turn up the heat
Rising rate environment
Why it is too early to worry about a bear market for stocks
We think there is scope for equities to keep climbing from here, and it is all down to the longevity of the business cycle, writes Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
Carney hints MPC will react to higher inflation
Hints at more hawkish tone