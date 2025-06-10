UK wage growth hits 5.2% in the three months to April as unemployment ticks up

Wage growth in the UK has stabilised while unemployment has edged up in the latest bout of figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Figures published today (10 June) by the UK statistical office revealed that annual wage growth, excluding bonuses, was 5.2% in the three months to April 2025. ONS urged to improve quality of survey data amid 'widespread concern' Over the same period, unemployment rose by 0.1 percentage points from 4.5% in the previous quarter to 4.6%. Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, argued that economic growth might look "robust on the surface through the first part of the year, but today's labour market statistics highlight there is a slowdown well and truly u...
