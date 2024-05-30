Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone

Youth unemployment also falls

clock • 1 min read

The rate of seasonably-adjusted unemployment in the Eurozone fell to 6.4% in April, according to preliminary data released today (30 May) by statistics office Eurostat.

The unemployment figure beat analyst estimates of 6.5% and was a decrease from March's number, which stood at 6.5%. The 0.1 percentage point decrease means that employment now sits at its lowest point since the single currency was created in 1999. This economic recovery is the result of a "strong job market" that is helping to maintain wage growth and facilitate "purchasing power to recover after the inflation spike", according to ING Economics. Eurozone inflation drops to 2.4% in 'positive surprise' This means that the number of unemployed people within the Eurozone now stands at ...

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

