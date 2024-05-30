Record low unemployment rate spells quiet optimism across the Eurozone

The rate of seasonably-adjusted unemployment in the Eurozone fell to 6.4% in April, according to preliminary data released today (30 May) by statistics office Eurostat.
The unemployment figure beat analyst estimates of 6.5% and was a decrease from March's number, which stood at 6.5%. The 0.1 percentage point decrease means that employment now sits at its lowest point since the single currency was created in 1999. This economic recovery is the result of a "strong job market" that is helping to maintain wage growth and facilitate "purchasing power to recover after the inflation spike", according to ING Economics. Eurozone inflation drops to 2.4% in 'positive surprise' This means that the number of unemployed people within the Eurozone now stands at ...
