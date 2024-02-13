UK wage growth defies forecasts but slows to lowest level in more than a year

Annual growth in regular earnings, excluding bonuses, was 6.2% in the three months to December, slowing from 6.7% in the prior three-month period. Although economists had forecast a 6% reading, this was the slowest growth seen since the third quarter of 2022. The annual pace of growth in total earnings, including bonuses, stood at 5.8% in the quarter, down from 6.7% in the three months to November. When accounting inflation, annual growth in real terms rose 1.4% for total pay and 1.8% for regular pay compared to the same period in the previous year. UK inflation rose by 4% in the 12 ...