UK wage growth defies forecasts but slows to lowest level in more than a year

UK wage growth slowed less than expected in the final quarter of 2023 but reached its lowest level in over a year, the Office for National Statistics said today (13 February).
Annual growth in regular earnings, excluding bonuses, was 6.2% in the three months to December, slowing from 6.7% in the prior three-month period. Although economists had forecast a 6% reading, this was the slowest growth seen since the third quarter of 2022. The annual pace of growth in total earnings, including bonuses, stood at 5.8% in the quarter, down from 6.7% in the three months to November. When accounting inflation, annual growth in real terms rose 1.4% for total pay and 1.8% for regular pay compared to the same period in the previous year. UK inflation rose by 4% in the 12 ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes