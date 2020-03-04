UK smaller companies
AJ Bell drops Merian UK Smaller Companies fund from favourites list
Replaced by Paul Marriage's smaller companies fund
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Best-performing investment trusts 2019: UK SMID-caps dominate
Gold fund tops chart
Jupiter's Cable won't make 'wholesale' changes to Zimmerman's old fund
Tech firms among newcomers in reshuffled portfolio
UK smaller companies funds continue to gain in October
Sterling could continue to strengthen
Are UK equities 'too difficult' for asset allocators to invest in now?
The long-term attraction of the UK smaller companies market is beyond doubt.
Five liquidity golden rules for owning small caps
Capacity awareness and position sizing vital
Former RLAM manager appointed to Artemis Alpha board in diversity push
Joins as independent non-executive director
Five under-the-radar UK stocks for income
Attractively valued opportunities for investors
Big Interview with Octopus' Rogerson: I am frustrated by the perception that smaller companies are too risky
Three ingredients needed to earn a customer's trust
Tellworth Investments unveils UK small-cap fund for Marriage and Warren
Launches next month
Fund flows: How has the UK landscape changed since 2000?
Fundscape analysis on fund distribution
IA reports first monthly retail outflows since Brexit vote
Negative retail sales in August
Unicorn's Hutchinson: Allocators view UK as 'economic and political basket case'
The UK's importance as a world-leading centre for asset management continues to grow.
R&M UK Micro Cap trust board monitoring discount following Rodrigs' departure
Currently on a 13% discount
Investec's Evans unveils overhaul of UK Smaller Companies vehicle
Half of portfolio updated
What were the best- and worst-performing funds and sectors in February?
Strong month for technology
RLAM UK equities trio: Where next for UK equities?
PARTNER INSIGHT: In the final part of this series, Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) equities trio Richard Marwood, Henry Lowson and Martin Cholwill discuss the future of UK equities.
Can UK mid- and small-cap funds continue to outperform?
Great diversity on offer
BMO GAM names consistent top-quartile IA funds over three years
Fall in number from first quarter
BlackRock halves Throgmorton trust management fee; ups performance fee
Management fee down from 0.7% to 0.35%
Schroders' Biermann: My approach to taking over £622m UK Dynamic Smaller Companies fund
Taking over from departing Marriage and Warren