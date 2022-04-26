Rockwood Realisation investment trust wind-up overturned by shareholders

Lauren Mason
More than 95% of shareholders voted for proposed changes in investment strategy to take place
The proposed wind-up of the £40.7m Rockwood Realisation investment trust – formerly called Gresham House Strategic – has been overturned following its annual general meeting yesterday (25 April).

More than 95% of shareholders voted for proposed changes in the investment strategy to take place as opposed to a wind-up of the trust, despite Gresham House calling for a managed two-year wind-down of the vehicle and for the initial return of capital via a B share scheme at the end of last year.

The dispute initially arose after shareholders accounting for almost half of the trust - of which the parent of its former investment manager Gresham House plc accounted for a significant proportion - called for an immediate return of capital to shareholders after its strategic review was deemed to be "inadequate" in October last year.

Following confirmation of its wind-up reversal, Rockwood Realisation chair Noel Lamb said: "The board is delighted that shareholders have overwhelmingly supported the resolution to re-start active investing in UK small companies.

"Rockwood will have a differentiated and specialist approach focused on long-term wealth creation for our shareholders. We look forward to the highly experienced team at Harwood driving the focused portfolio forward in the years ahead."

While the trust's name will become Rockwood Strategic following the change of its investment policy, its ticker - RKW - will remain unchanged.

The proposed alterations to the trust's current investment philosophy and process include being able to hold up to 15% of its portfolio in private companies investing in ten 'core' investments that represent 4-15% of the overall portfolio each, and for manager Richard Staveley to be able to invest up to 25% of the trust in non-UK OECD investments.

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason

