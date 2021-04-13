Unicorn promotes Game to co-manage UK Smaller Companies fund

Unicorn Asset Management has promoted Alex Game to assistant manager of the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies fund, working alongside Simon Moon.

Game, who was appointed to the fund on 1 April, joined Unicorn's investment team in 2014 and has previously been named co-manager of the Unicorn UK Growth fund alongside Fraser Mackersie.

Unicorn said Game, who is also the firm's ethical officer, charged with implementing ESG and responsible investing policies across its funds, "has become increasingly involved in the development of the investment process".

The £55m Unicorn UK Smaller Companies fund aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in UK companies included within its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM index.

It has returned 57.8%, 28.5% and 73.8% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo, compared to its IA UK Smaller Companies peer average of 59.4%, 35% and 87.4% over the same periods respectively.

Director and senior fund manager Chris Hutchinson said Game's recent promotions "are well deserved and recognise his increasingly positive contributions to the Unicorn investment team over recent years".

Game added: "We are positive on the outlook for smaller companies in the UK, as the economy recovers from the impacts of Brexit and the global pandemic.

"Within the Unicorn UK Smaller Companies fund, we specialise in identifying businesses that are at a relatively early stage in their development and which therefore offer the prospect of long-term capital growth.

"We believe there are currently many compelling opportunities to invest in businesses that will be helping to drive the UK's economic recovery in the coming months and years."