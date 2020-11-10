Why smaller companies will play a big role in the UK's recovery

Smaller companies play a hugely important role in powering the UK's economic engine.

In 2019, AIM companies alone contributed £33.5bn to UK GDP and directly supported more than 430,000 jobs, according to analysis by Grant Thornton.

HL selects TB Amati UK Smaller Companies as first addition to Wealth Shortlist

When supply chains and spending by the employees of AIM companies are taken into account, the total contributed to UK GDP is £67.2bn and over 900,000 jobs.

It is important to note these figures do not take into account the contribution of hundreds of other smaller companies listed on the FTSE Small Cap and FTSE Fledgling indices, as well as those in the lower reaches of the FTSE 250.

Clearly then, smaller companies will play a key role in the UK's economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. Many are in 'new economy' sectors that have been supercharged by lockdown restrictions, with growth that might otherwise have taken years compressed into weeks or months.

Sectors where already strong growth trends have been accelerated include digital gaming, a sector in which UK smaller companies have a particularly strong presence; ecommerce, which has seen powerful growth; and cybersecurity, which has become increasingly important as more and more transactions are performed online.

A lot of smaller companies are, of course, operating in sectors that have not had the benefit of a Covid-19 tailwind. In our view, though, these businesses will often still have an edge over larger, more established companies.

This is because many have characteristics that will enable them to move more quickly to adapt to the new business landscape and seize the opportunities it presents.

Greater agility

Smaller companies can be more agile than their larger counterparts. They are likely to have smaller teams, fewer layers of management and greater flexibility, which means they can be more nimble and quicker to adapt to changes in the marketplace.

For example, in the early stages of the pandemic, marine services company James Fisher's diving division swiftly capitalised on its expertise in developing breathing apparatus for navies around the globe and switched those skills to producing, in a matter of weeks, a new ventilator system designed for Covid-19 patients.

Sanford DeLand pulls Buffettology Smaller Companies IPO after failing to meet £100m minimum

In a very different business sector, Watches of Switzerland Group, the retailer of luxury watches in the UK and US, also rapidly adapted its business model to the pandemic environment.

With high street footfall sharply down, it has been using extensive analysis of its customer database to make tailored sales approaches to customers and has introduced a new system to arrange one-to-one appointments for potential watch buyers in-store, over the phone or via Zoom video call.

As many slower-moving, larger businesses flounder, we believe smaller companies can be more fleet of foot in adapting to the changed world, enabling them to continue their growth trajectories.