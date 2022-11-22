North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

In a study on how the discount of the average investment company has changed in 2022, the AIC found that at the end of last year the average investment trust was running on a 3.6% discount and as of 18 November, this has widened to 14.3%.

Anthony Leatham, head of investment companies research at Peel Hunt, said inflation and rising interest rates have caused a "broad rebasing of expectations across a number of sectors".

Although North American trusts are currently on the biggest discount, it has not experienced the largest widening, as that title rests with the Biotechnology & Healthcare and the Technology & Media sector.

The latter currently averages a 10.3% discount, 8.5 percentage points bigger than it was at the end of last year (1.8%). For Biotechnology & Healthcare the average discount is now 9.2 percentage points wider.

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

Out of the three major UK equity sectors, the UK Smaller Companies and UK All Companies ranked around the middle of the table, coming into the year on a notable discount already, so it did not experience as much of a decline. According to the AIC, the discounts are 10.8% and 9.1%, respectively.

The UK Equity Income sector had the third lowest average discount of the study at 3.5%, narrowing 0.5 percentage points since the end of last year.

Global Equity Income and Environmental had the lowest discounts overall, at 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. Although Environmental was the smallest average discount of the research, this was a significant drawdown on the 6.7% premium it had on average December last year.

Overall, only one sector was still on a premium, with Hedge Funds at 3.8%.

The AIC said it was one of this year's best-performing areas, with several of its constituents "delivering for investors in turbulent times".

Prior to 2021, a much larger proportion of AIC sectors were running on average premiums, especially US and technology focused sectors, as these assets benefitted from continuing QE and a low interest rate environment. The arrival of persistent inflation and higher interest rates have negatively impacted these growth sectors, turning previously substantial premiums into hefty discounts.

For investors, discounts can be a positive, providing access to portfolios at a lower cost.

But, as Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC, said, not all discounts are positive and investors "need to consider whether an investment company's strategy meets their objectives".

She said: "They also need to take into account other factors such as the investment company's performance record, charges and gearing. If investors are in any doubt, they should speak to a financial adviser."

Speaking to experts, many of them recommended Asia focused sectors or private equity, indicating the worthwhile opportunities may have moved outside the previous 'go-to' areas.

Peel Hunt's Leatham for example, highlighted Fidelity China Special Situations, arguing that while it "feels like a ‘marmite' choice at the moment, China cannot be ignored".

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

He noted that Dale Nicholls, manager of the trust, was bullish on recent investment opportunities, arguing the underlying valuations on Chinese equities were some of the cheapest he had seen for a while.

"Investors are looking for a shift in policy focus to support growth and any positive action could act as a catalyst for a re-rating," Leatham said.

Private equity was another popular choice, despite recent high-profile concerns about liquidity in the sector.

Myrto Charamis, co-head of investment companies at Berenberg, said: "The sector, in my view, provides a lot of headroom for investors who believe valuations are too high."

For an investor seeking yield he recommended the BioPharma Credit trust, now on an 8% discount as it "provides investors with predictable and uncorrelated returns through its unique strategy of investing in debt assets (primarily senior secured and royalty) in the life sciences industry".

Real Estate Credit Investments was another option, trading on a 9% discount.

As its name suggests, the trust invests in real estate debt secured by commercial or residential properties in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the UK, France and Germany. Charamis said this process "aims to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, across economic and credit cycles".