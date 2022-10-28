Deep Dive: UK equity income sector 'particularly favourable'

The UK's large number of income funds and corporate culture has led to dividends being prioritised over share buybacks

David Jane, fund manager on the Premier Miton Macro Thematic Multi Asset team, said that the attraction of the UK equity income sector "stems from the UK's long history as a market where the commitment to dividends was greater than most others".

He attributed this to factors such as a favourable tax treatment of dividends, periods of high inflation and, until recently, a bedrock of equities in pension schemes.

In the past this has led to a dividend concentration issue in UK income, with many funds holding the same handful of high paying stocks.

The sector was one of the worst hit during the initial Covid-19 sell-off, with many of these firms having to cancel or cut dividends to shore up balance sheets. For example, Shell and BP, two of the dividend giants, were among them, the former for the first time since World War II.

Since then the sector has rebounded strongly, however, even in the face of rising inflation and massive market volatility.

According to Link Group's UK Dividend Monitor, there has been a £31.4bn increase to dividends on an adjusted basis in Q3, driven by a weaker sterling. Many of these aforementioned FTSE 100 dividend heroes generate most of their revenue outside of the UK, therefore the weak domestic currency boosted returns.

Jane noted that while yields in the UK are higher than many other markets, "for a true income investor" the important component is the "commitment of the company to pay and grow its dividend over time".

This is where the UK excels, as the large number of income funds and corporate culture has led to dividends being prioritised over share buybacks when compared to the US or Europe.

Furthermore, Jane stated that the UK's FTSE All-Share index has a heavy weighting to energy and materials, which distribute over half of UK dividends.

This means that the outlook for UK dividends is "particularly favourable", given the dominance of these sectors with high yields and strong growth prospects.

He explained that both the oil and gas and mining sectors had been "discouraged or even barred" from making new investments, leaving firms structurally tight and able to return strong dividends.

Equities

James Goldstone, co-manager of the Invesco Select trust UK Equity Share portfolio, is optimistic on the outlook for UK equity income in 2023, pointing to good earnings momentum, now in a lowly valued currency.

Looking to equities, Goldstone highlighted his long-standing holding of RELX, an information and analytics firm with just 7% of revenues in the UK.

Goldstone explained that the global business, split into four divisions, "combine into a portfolio with multiple drivers that can perform across cycles" and lead to repeat revenue.

He added: "[RELX's] end markets are growth markets, and the company is exceptionally well managed. This has led to a resilient earnings stream and a long history of dividend growth."

Meanwhile, Goldstone stated that the trust has sold positions in both Restaurant Group and Johnson Service Group over the summer.

While the manager still sees the attraction in the firms, the outlook for UK consumers began to look bleak, meaning the trust reduced exposure to that area, moving to more resilient businesses.

"They are also the businesses that we expect to emerge in the strongest position with enhanced market shares once a recovery is underway. We retain holdings in Next, JD Sports Fashion and Whitbread," he said.

Macroeconomics

Patrick Farrell, CIO at Charles Stanley, was clear that "equity income investing is not about income alone, but also about capital appreciation of the shares too".

He highlighted that if dividends are reduced to preserve capital, it can impact the valuation of the businesses.

This leaves equity income investors vulnerable to macroeconomic considerations, with growth, inflation and monetary and fiscal policy all impacting the ability of firms to pay dividends.

Farrell noted that "unlike bonds where the cashflows are contractual, the income produced by equity investments can vary" based on what the board of a company decides.

He explained that equity income tends to tilt towards larger firms and value, along with more cyclicality. This can cause the performance of the sector to "differ quite largely from the headline index depending on the macroeconomic environment".

As an example, he pointed to the start of this year, with growth and small cap stocks suffering, while value and large cap have done relatively well.

Trusts

Georgia Barham, assistant investment manager for Tyndall Investment Management, noted that with high levels of volatility and uncertainty, investment trusts in the sector "have been pushed to their widest discounts in decades".

She said: "Closed-ended trusts make for fertile hunting ground for those sniffing out a bargain, so long as they're brave enough to wade against the wave of general market bearishness."

Barham pointed to the abrdn Equity Income trust, describing it as "one of the most compelling buying opportunities we have seen".

The trust yields 4.3% and trading at a 9% discount to net asset value, compared to 2.3% in May 2022 and a historical average of 5.7% according to data from Tyndall, which Barham said "should prove to be a tactical entry point for investors".

Taking a "somewhat contrarian approach" to value investing, Barham argued that if interest rates continue to rise and inflation persists, the trust's "value tilt may prove to be a winner".

Barham also said she favoured the City of London Investment trust for the trust's "astounding ability to drive dividend growth". The trust yields 5.3% according to data from Tyndall, with payment rising 56 years in a row.

Barham stated that "long-term investing is at the heart of its philosophy", with manager Job Curtis being in place for 31 years.

She explained: "Curtis' ability to navigate the portfolio through several periods of market stress and crises has been particularly impressive, and it is at times like these that many fund selectors look to the more experienced managers with stellar track records and consistency of returns.

"Experience instils confidence, especially when markets misbehave."