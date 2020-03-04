TIPS
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand
ETFs now $6.3trn industry
Geikie-Cobb: Why now is the time to buy US Treasuries
In recent months we have been buying 0-5 year US inflation-linked bonds (TIPS) as a defensive move to get exposure to the US dollar, writes MitonOptimal's Peter Geikie-Cobb.
UBS AM reduces fee on US TIPS ETF after strong inflows
Effective as of 1 April
Barclays' research drives Smith's RADAR to five years of success in tough markets
Group's meticulous macro research process brings half decade of outperformance for RADAR offering, which gives access to pool of over 750 researchers
How are gilt managers adapting to tougher asset class conditions?
Recent events in the US have caused another headlong surge into UK gilts for their supposed safe haven status, driving yields down to fresh lows.