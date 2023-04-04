'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

The Natixis IM Thought Leadership Summit in Paris brought together several of the affiliates, including Loomis Sayles, DNCA Finance and Ostrum Asset Management.

In 2022, bond markets saw one of their biggest declines on record as persistently high inflation and a wave of interest rate increases drove government bond rates to reach their highest levels in more than a decade.

However, higher yields, falling inflation and the prospect of interest rate cuts buoyed a rally in the bond markets at the start of this year. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond index has risen 2.8% year-to-date, following a 16% drop over 2022, while the S&P US Aggregate Bond index declined 12% in 2022, but is up 2.5% year-to-date, according to the respective index providers.

During Natixis Investment Management's Thought Leadership Summit, Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, said it is now "an exciting time" to be in the bond markets again.

François Collet, deputy CIO at DNCA Finance, on the other hand, had a more cautious outlook, arguing inflation is poised to stick around for longer than previously expected, with an environment of high inflation having major implications for the fixed income markets.

"First of all, that means that bonds will offer little protection, they will remain volatile, and second of all, they will bring very low diversification effects as they will be positively correlated with equities and with other risky assets," he said.

Eurozone consumer prices have been steadily declining since the all-time high of 10.6% reached in October, according to data from Eurostat. However, core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, ticked up to 7.5% in March from 7.4% in February.

Philippe Berthelot, CIO for credit and money markets at Ostrum Asset Management, said inflation would be higher for longer, but not forever.

"This is why we are sticking to our perception of a good year for fixed income, but definitely with more bumps than expected," he added.

Risks ahead

Looking to the next few months, Berthelot said the biggest risk to the fixed income market would be a monetary policy-induced global recession. However, he thinks this scenario is unlikely.

"Central banks are aware of the banking sector problems and they definitely do not want to push the economy to have a crash. Inflation has peaked, so they have room to help the economy. Therefore, I do not think that they are going to continue to over fight inflation in the very short term," he said.

A more likely risk is that inflation stays elevated for longer. For investors looking for safety, he recommended the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market, which he said offers higher rates than long-term equilibrium real rates in the US and cheap protection against inflation.

For Stokes, the main risk is the lack of liquidity in the Treasury market. The banking turmoil in recent weeks, which prompted the sharpest daily moves in decades in big government bond markets, has made it much harder for investors to trade.

"It is much harder to transact in the markets, so we have had to be more creative and use things like portfolio trades and other types of trading. That has also brought a lot of volatility," she said.

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the Swiss regulator's decision to wipe out $17bn of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, the idea that what is written in the documents and the rule of law is in question is another concern for Stokes.

"In the US we saw a bank fail, but [the government] said they would cover everything, which makes me worried about the moral hazard for the banks," she said.

"Then we have the AT1s, which I would have thought that equity would have lost out before them. That is the one that I think may have long term ramifications that we all need to be thinking about how much our governments are getting involved in making decisions in financial markets."