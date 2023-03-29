Prospects for TIPS: A safe bet amid turmoil

"Whatever did he mean by that?" was apparently Count Metternich of Austria's reaction to the news of the death of his rival, the French diplomat Talleyrand.

It is often referenced in response to less-than-straightforward messaging from central bankers, and one could be forgiven for having a similar reaction to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference after the final Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, which sets US interest rates) meeting for 2022.

On one hand, the pace of increases to the Federal Funds Rate was starting to slow, and there was a clear shift in messaging to emphasise the importance of waiting to see the lagged effect of tighter monetary policy on output and inflation.

But on the other, Powell emphasised that rate rises "still have some way to go" and that they will "stay the course until the job is done".

The events of the past few weeks have made it considerably more difficult for Powell to stay the course.

The latest data has shown that while inflation has retreated from its peak, underlying inflationary pressures remain. In particular, sustained wage growth and low unemployment indicate that the US economy is still supply-constrained.

However, the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank, where initial liquidity concerns driven by the impact of rate rises escalated into an inability to carry out an emergency equity raise, has suggested that cracks might be appearing in the financial system.

Silicon Valley Bank was followed swiftly by Signature Bank and Silvergate Capital in the US, and then by Credit Suisse in Europe one week later.

This combination of circumstances has heightened the Federal Reserve's trade-off between returning inflation to target and maintaining financial stability.

However, this week's decision to raise the Federal Funds Rate once more, by 25bps, showed once more their resolve to continue with a path of higher interest rates, despite deteriorating financial conditions.

Our central outlook for the US continues to be one characterised by elevated but more volatile inflation than we have seen over the previous few decades, combined with a ‘higher for longer' policy rate environment designed to engineer a hard landing into recession.

The Federal Reserve's decision this week to continue to increase interest rates suggests that this outcome is increasingly likely. Given this policy stance, we continue to focus on long duration Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), which we manage to a portfolio duration of around ten years.

TIPS offer a reasonable each-way bet on different scenarios for the US economy. In the event of a hard landing into recession, as is our expectation, investors will benefit from the capital gains associated with falling real yields.

However, should the US economy continue in its current vein - with government spending continuing to support economic output - investors will benefit from a higher nominal yield overall on their portfolio, driven by the combination of continued elevated inflation (the latest US CPI was 6.0%), and current positive real yields (1.2% real for 10-year TIPS).

The past few months have been a tumultuous period in bond markets, and TIPS have not been immune to this.

But as Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic has described the situation, US inflation continues to be "way too high" - and so we continue to believe in the value of inflation protection for the year ahead.

Emma Moriarty is investment analyst at CG Asset Management