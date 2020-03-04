The Investment Association
IA takes aim at 20% of FTSE 350 firms on board diversity failures
63 companies urged to take action
ETF inclusion in IA sectors delayed
Had been scheduled for Q1
Hargreaves Lansdown adopts IA's responsible investment framework
HL will include definitions in its literature
IA stats: Investors pile into risk-managed funds
November flows
Investment Association to split IA Global Emerging Markets Bond sector
Three new sectors from 1 January
Update: Industry welcomes IA's clarity on responsible investment definitions, but progress still needed
New guidelines from the Investment Association
Equity funds suffer worst-ever quarterly outflows
Retail savers pull almost £5bn from equities in Q3 2019
IA lodges complaint to BBC about Panorama's Woodford investigation
Lessons must be learned
Property funds under increased FCA scrutiny ahead of Brexit deadline
Liquidity worries heightened by possibility of no deal
Baillie Gifford multi-asset funds switch sector
Moved to IA's Targeted Absolute Return sector
Keith Skeoch becomes deputy chair of IA board
Formica returns to board
Woodford affair to spark FCA review of ACD market - reports
Following scrutiny of Link Asset Services
IA launches one-stop shop for iNEDs ahead of FCA rule deadline
Deadline on 30 September
Fund sales bounce back in Q2 as investors flock to fixed income
Rotation into fixed income
Is regulation stifling competition in the industry?
Real issues with competition
IA reveals details of regulation shake-up proposals
Including establishment of LTAF
Developed market bond ETFs storm ahead in June with inflows of €30.7bn
Monthly data from TrackInsight
RWC's Lance: UK equity valuations 'back to the 90s'
Manager seeing investment opportunities
UK equity funds see first monthly inflows in two years
Poor month for equity fund sales overall
IA: Help employees do their 'gay job'
Encourages firms to have 'a queer eye for the LGBT+ ally'
A reversal in sentiment for UK equities?
Reviewing a challenging H1 2019 for the asset class
Treasury Committee would 'support' further regulation of fund buy lists
Hargreaves Lansdown's Wealth 50 under the spotlight
IA sets out plans to 'future proof' UK asset management post Brexit
Calls for change across Government, regulation and industry
The asset management industry should be nurturing talent of modern-day Britain
Rethinking ways to attract and retain new talent