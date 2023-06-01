Consumer confidence boosts funds as £2.8bn invested in April

Investment Association flows

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association: "This month, we have seen investors opt for a cautious approach favouring bond funds."
UK investors added £2.8bn to funds in April 2023, a £1bn increase on March's inflows and the highest level since August 2021, according to data from the Investment Association.

All asset classes experienced inflows over the month, but bond and money market funds were the biggest winners, with £1.1bn inflows each.

Tracker funds also had another strong month, raking in £1.6bn, alongside equity funds, which experienced the second consecutive month of inflows in 2023 with £93m.

Compared to April 2022, funds under management fell to £1.4trn from £1.5trn.

Net retail sales, however, enjoyed a significant surge from £608m in April 2022 to £2.8bn in April 2023.

The IA found the best-selling sectors for the month were Short Term Money Market, with £770m in net retail sales, followed by Global (£340m), UK Gilts (£259m), Specialist Bond (£226m) and Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares (£225m).

The worst-selling IA sector for the month was UK All Companies, which experienced outflows of £1.1bn.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "April saw a surge in consumer confidence with £2.8bn invested in funds, the highest level since August 2021. This month, we have seen investors opt for a cautious approach favouring bond funds, which saw £.1.1bn inflows, and choosing globally diversified equity funds. UK gilts also benefited, with £259m invested in April."

British Land relegated to FTSE 250

ECB: Weaknesses in shadow banking increase spillover risk to European banking sector

