Consumer confidence boosts funds as £2.8bn invested in April

All asset classes experienced inflows over the month, but bond and money market funds were the biggest winners, with £1.1bn inflows each.

Tracker funds also had another strong month, raking in £1.6bn, alongside equity funds, which experienced the second consecutive month of inflows in 2023 with £93m.

Compared to April 2022, funds under management fell to £1.4trn from £1.5trn.

Net retail sales, however, enjoyed a significant surge from £608m in April 2022 to £2.8bn in April 2023.

The IA found the best-selling sectors for the month were Short Term Money Market, with £770m in net retail sales, followed by Global (£340m), UK Gilts (£259m), Specialist Bond (£226m) and Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares (£225m).

The worst-selling IA sector for the month was UK All Companies, which experienced outflows of £1.1bn.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "April saw a surge in consumer confidence with £2.8bn invested in funds, the highest level since August 2021. This month, we have seen investors opt for a cautious approach favouring bond funds, which saw £.1.1bn inflows, and choosing globally diversified equity funds. UK gilts also benefited, with £259m invested in April."