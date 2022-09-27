Trio of directors joins Investment Association board

Patrick Thomson new chair

Incoming chair Patrick Thomson
Incoming chair Patrick Thomson

The Investment Association has appointed three new directors at its Annual General Meeting today (27 September).

Kirstie MacGillivray, head of dealing and UK CEO at Aegon Asset Management, Nick Ring, CEO of EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle, and Karen Zachary. CEO of CRUX Asset Management, will all join the trade body's board, effective immediately.

They will replace outgoing chair Keith Skeoch, Andrew Formica and Philippe d'Orgeval.

Investment Association appoints Patrick Thomson chair

The firm's new chair Patrick Thomson, who officially took over the role today, said he was "delighted" to welcome the three new board members.

He said they would bring "bring insights, expert knowledge and global connections at an important time for our industry as we navigate a cost-of-living crisis, inflationary challenges and ongoing market uncertainty".

Commenting on his new position, Thomson said: "[I look] forward to working closely with our new appointees, and the entire board, to realise our goal of creating an investment management industry fit for the modern economy."

 

