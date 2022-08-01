Investment Association appoints Patrick Thomson chair

Thomson is currently deputy chair of the eighteen-strong board and will replace Keith Skeoch as chair in the AGM on 27 September.

As chair of the board, Thomson will be responsible for ensuring the priorities of the investment management industry are heard by policymakers and regulators, as well as guiding the industry through changing market conditions and embracing diversity and new technology.

Skeoch said: "It has been a great privilege to serve as the chair of the board of the IA. Our industry's pivotal role in the UK economy assisting business growth and helping UK savers meet their goals has never been more needed.

"I have been proud to play my part by helping the industry through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as championing the role of modernising stewardship, so that we can create long-term sustainable value that benefits businesses, communities and the environment."

Thomson added: "It is an honour to have been selected as chair of the IA's board during this important period of change for the industry, as we seek to help savers and investors navigate inflationary headwinds, a cost-of-living crisis, a challenging geopolitical backdrop as well as fully understand the long term implications of climate change.

"Ensuring we continue to have a strong and effective industry association has never been more important if we are to collectively address these pressing matters and emerge with a more competitive industry for our customers. This will also require a fresh partnership with the government and regulator, where we work to promote the UK as a preeminent global centre of investment management. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Chris Cummings' executive team towards these goals."