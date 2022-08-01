Investment Association appoints Patrick Thomson chair

Replaces Keith Skeoch

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Patrick Thomson, CEO of EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management
Image:

Patrick Thomson, CEO of EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management

The Investment Association has appointed Patrick Thomson, CEO of EMEA at JP Morgan Asset Management, as its new chair.

Thomson is currently deputy chair of the eighteen-strong board and will replace Keith Skeoch as chair in the AGM on 27 September.

As chair of the board, Thomson will be responsible for ensuring the priorities of the investment management industry are heard by policymakers and regulators, as well as guiding the industry through changing market conditions and embracing diversity and new technology.

Skeoch said: "It has been a great privilege to serve as the chair of the board of the IA. Our industry's pivotal role in the UK economy assisting business growth and helping UK savers meet their goals has never been more needed.

"I have been proud to play my part by helping the industry through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as championing the role of modernising stewardship, so that we can create long-term sustainable value that benefits businesses, communities and the environment."

Thomson added: "It is an honour to have been selected as chair of the IA's board during this important period of change for the industry, as we seek to help savers and investors navigate inflationary headwinds, a cost-of-living crisis, a challenging geopolitical backdrop as well as fully understand the long term implications of climate change.

"Ensuring we continue to have a strong and effective industry association has never been more important if we are to collectively address these pressing matters and emerge with a more competitive industry for our customers. This will also require a fresh partnership with the government and regulator, where we work to promote the UK as a preeminent global centre of investment management. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Chris Cummings' executive team towards these goals."

 

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Man Group AUM declines in half year results despite net inflows

Stock Spotlight: Inflation takes a bite out of Walmart profits

Most read
01

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

27 July 2022 • 5 min read
03

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

28 July 2022 • 4 min read
04

Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

26 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Consumer Duty to turn platforms into gatekeepers over value for money assessments

27 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot