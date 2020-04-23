Consolidation expected as heavyweight UK equity income trusts look for new homes

UK equity income investment companies could see some consolidation, according to investment trust analysts, as two of the sector’s largest offerings begin what could be high-profile searches for new management teams.

At the start of April, the board of the £455m Perpetual Income and Growth (PLI) announced it had parted company with manager Mark Barnett. That was followed a fortnight later by the £509m Temple Bar (TMPL) serving a 12-month notice to Ninety One after long-serving manager Alastair Mundy took a leave of absence for health reasons.

While TMPL has not yet sacked Ninety One, and insisted it is "certainly possible" that the South African firm will continue to manage the trust, analysts are expecting the two established funds to generate interest from rival groups.

In PLI's case, the deadline for firms to declare their interest in taking on the mandate was Friday 17 April.

Broker Winterflood said it expected "interest in both investment trusts will be extremely high, with asset managers particularly keen to replenish lost AUM at present". "In addition, the current situation gives them two bites at the cherry," said head of research Simon Elliott.

Edinburgh Investment Trust (EDIN) started the UK equity income merry-go-round at the tail end of 2019, sacking Barnett and replacing Invesco with Majedie Asset Management's James de Uphaugh, a decision that surprised many in the industry.

The latest rumour mill kicked off after PLI's decision, with Adrian Lowcock noting "three clear frontrunners" for the mandate being Majedie, Schroders and Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Broker Winterflood noted PLI was likely to "attract strong interest", adding it would "not be surprised to see existing incumbents in the subsector proposing corporate solutions".

One suggestion floating around was for the possibility of Majedie to take over and merge PLI with EDIN, and, while some commentators think there needs to be consolidation in the sector, they poured doubt on a PLI/EDIN merger.

Consolidation on the cards?

James Carthew, head of investment company research at QuotedData, told Investment Week "it would be quite nice to see some consolidation", as "there are an awful lot of funds in [the UK equity income] sector and an awful lot of them are too small".

"A lot of people have been listing companies that do not have trusts at the moment, but I don't think it would be positive if we saw two new managers come in and then struggle to justify themselves," Carthew added.

"I would much prefer that one or both got absorbed by a more successful manager in the sector and, because they are all trading close to asset value, that should not be impossible to do."

Sarah Godfrey, director and investment trust analyst at Edison Investment Research, said the size of the two mandates would make "a feather in the cap of whoever is awarded the mandates".

Again, Godfrey said both could "represent an opportunity to gain sustainable critical mass for a fund house that might seek to merge it with an existing, possibly smaller but better-performing, fund.

On this note, Carthew said ASI's £61.7m Shires Income has "been quite keen to grow for a while", and is a trust that has "held up reasonably well in this market".

Godfrey suggested, meanwhile, that BlackRock may be interested in growing its £33.5m BlackRock Income & Growth trust.

At the larger end of the market cap spectrum, Carthew said the £241.1m Troy Income & Growth trust would be "a good fit". "That is a good performing fund with a value position, trading close to asset value. That would be a no brainer; people would love that," he said.

But both Carthew and Godrey said they would be surprised if PLI and EDIN decided to merge at this opportunity. Carthew noted many commentators suggested similar while both were part of Invesco's stable. "Whatever the reason was that never happened, I think the same is true now."

Godfrey agreed that the fact both were run by the same manager previously suggested consolidation would have happened earlier if at all. She added that Majedie will "need to prove itself with EDIN before the PLI board would consider such a move".

A more radical option floated by Carthew was for one or both of the trusts to broaden its remit out to invest overseas in order to escape the "tough" UK equity income sector. "I would not rule out one of them going to the global equity income sector," he said.

"The other thing you can do is adopt a lower-yielding, higher-growth and top some income up from capital idea."

Changing from value to growth could be problematic

There will be a plethora of considerations going into whichever decision both boards make, not limited to whether to change investment style, conversations over fees, as well as whether shareholders will view the change as positive or not.

In particular, brokers including Numis Securities note TMPL's shareholder base may have chosen to invest on the strength of Mundy's ‘star manager' reputation.

J.P. Morgan's Christopher Brown agreed, adding that "if the Board does decide to change horses it will need to reconsider why shareholders were holding TMPL, what has now changed, and whether a new approach is likely to recover the relative value lost over recent weeks".

On the style question, it cannot be overlooked that EDIN, PLI and TMPL are value-focused, a style that has long been out of favour. However, analysts urged the boards to think carefully whether they make a shift towards value, in the same way both European IT did last year when switching from a value manager Edinburgh Partners to growth-oriented Baillie Gifford.

"It is important not to forget that many of the shareholders of these trusts actually want exposure to a value style, either because they already have sufficient exposure to the growth style, or because they themselves are value investors," Godfrey said, adding that many may "head for the exit if the new manager does not offer" a value style.

That said, Carthew added that normally he "would be warning about the dangers of going from value to growth right at the bottom". However, he countered: "I am just finding it so hard to see how value is going to come back into favour even in the medium term."

Winterflood's Elliott said he expected Ninety One to "make a strong case to retain the [TMPL] mandate", suggesting it may "be prepared to sharpen its pencil with regards to fees".

Godfrey agrees this would also be a key focus, noting that many incoming managers have tended to waive fees for a period of time on a number of recent mandate changes. "But I also believe that they will be realistic about the fact that cheapest does not necessarily equal best," she added.