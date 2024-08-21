Temple Bar beats benchmark in first half of 2024 as key portfolio holdings shine

In half-year results published today (21 August), the £885m trust posted a net asset value total return of 13.1% and share price total return of 11%, against the 7.4% gain recorded by the FTSE All-Share index. Temple Bar's chair Richard Wyatt said the results reflect "strong stock selection" in market conditions that have been "supportive" of the portfolio managers' value investing approach. The outperformance enjoyed by the trust came on the back of solid gains made by its positions in NatWest Group, Barclays, ITV and Anglo American, as well as in the Dutch insurer NN Group, with all...