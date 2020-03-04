takeover
Update: Hong Kong pulls bid for London Stock Exchange
After LSE rejected bid
Schroders calls out Woodford in rejection of hostile takeover bid for Provident Financial
Non-Standard Finance targeting Provident
Update: CYBG to acquire Virgin Money in £1.7bn deal
Creating UK's fifth-largest bank
'Household name' asset managers battle for management of Invesco trust
Board highlights four proposals
Barclays considers merger plans with rival bank Standard Chartered - reports
One of many options being 'kicked around'
UK equities dominate in April: Is this the start of an M&A boom?
FTSE 100 up 6.84% over the month
US fund manager set to buy Hermes IM 'within days' - reports
£400m takeover
Banyard: UK takeover activity 'alive and well' despite Brexit fears
Three holdings bid for
Morningstar places Pioneer's European bond range under review after senior staff suspensions
Pioneer in exclusive sales talks with Amundi
Lyxor hands management of European senior debt funds to Tikehau IM
Lyxor UK's European debt team to join Tikehau
Amundi confirms interest in UniCredit's Pioneer Investments
Denies €4bn offer
HarbourVest's takeover bid for SVG Capital accepted by board
A bid of 715p a share