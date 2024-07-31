AQR Capital Management puts short position on Hargreaves Lansdown as it awaits final takeover offer

According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, AQR took out a 0.5% position against HL on last Friday (26 July). This is currently the only active, public short of at least 0.5% being made on HL, according to Castellain Capital. Hargreaves Lansdown £5.4bn takeover offer deadline extended for the second time AQR uses an in-house proprietary research process to make its short calls, employing a wide range of datasets and methods, including machine learning and other "optimisation techniques". The short comes as HL waits for a firm offer from a private equity consortium to...