AQR Capital Management puts short position on Hargreaves Lansdown as it awaits final takeover offer

Eve Maddock-Jones
US-based investment firm AQR Capital Management has placed a short-position on UK investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, as the latter awaits a final offer on its potential takeover bid.

According to data from the Financial Conduct Authority, AQR took out a 0.5% position against HL on last Friday (26 July). This is currently the only active, public short of at least 0.5% being made on HL, according to Castellain Capital. Hargreaves Lansdown £5.4bn takeover offer deadline extended for the second time AQR uses an in-house proprietary research process to make its short calls, employing a wide range of datasets and methods, including machine learning and other "optimisation techniques". The short comes as HL waits for a firm offer from a private equity consortium to...

