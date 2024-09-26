Hargreaves Lansdown sets date for shareholders to approve £5.4bn takeover deal

In a stock exchange notice today (26 September), the platform said shareholders will be asked to greenlight the deal to takeover HL by Harp Bidco, a private equity consortium led by CVC Capital Partners, at shareholder meetings on 14 October. Hargreaves Lansdown agrees to £5.4bn PE takeover offer As a result, HL's upcoming AGM will be held in December this year, having previously been scheduled for 22 October, with the exact date in December to be communicated to shareholders in due course. The company's board also noted that a dividend of 30p per share will be paid to shareholder...