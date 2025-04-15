Achilles shelves Urban Logistics REIT meeting as LondonMetric launches fresh bid

In a stock exchange notice today (15 April), Achilles said the requisitioning shareholders – consisting of Waverton Investment Management, TR Property investment trust, and Harwood Capital – have withdrawn their call for a general meeting with Urban Logistics following LondonMetric Property's revised bid for the logistics real estate investment trust. Urban Logistics' board stands by trust in the face of Achilles activism Last month, Achilles requisitioned an extraordinary general meeting at Urban Logistics REIT in a bid to oust three incumbent board members. However, according to...