Stifel
Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust to wind up following review
Numis said the move 'makes sense'
Woodford Patient Capital could suffer same fate as Equity Income fund - analysts
New manager likely to be appointed
Woodford Patient Capital should 'adopt a run-off strategy' - analysts
Return cash to shareholders
Are unloved UK equity income trusts due a comeback?
Could benefit from a 'Brexit bounce'
Scottish Mortgage celebrates success from unquoteds but 'true acid test' yet to come
Suffered price drop in Red October
Smaller companies trusts top performance charts in Q3
EM trusts also show strong performance
Corporate actions help push trust discounts towards narrowest end of quarter level
Investment trust Q1 round-up
Average investment trust discount close to narrowest level in 15 years
Report from trust analysts Stifel
Update: Analysts react to Electra's 'disappointing' migration to corporate structure
Strategic review kicked off in May
'Expensive' RIT Capital Partners downgraded by trust brokers
Moved from 'neutral' to 'negative'
Alliance Trust/RIT merger talks reaction: 'Different mandates will make this a complicated process'
Two very different mandates
Electra saga condemned as 'sad episode in investment trust history'
Analysts have hit out at last week's decision by the board of the £1.7bn Electra Private Equity investment company to terminate its contract with investment manager Electra Partners after four decades, warning the announcement has exacerbated an already...
Revealed: The 18 highest yielding equity trusts
List includes a number of overseas trusts
Red flags raised over alternative income vehicles' disclosure
Analysts have expressed concerns about the disclosure policies of some specialist investment trusts as investors continue to pile into alternative assets.