TRIG reverses plan to introduce transaction and takeover fee

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) trust has reversed its previous proposal to introduce a transaction and takeover fee, which in turn will see its annualised management fee reduced by 28%.
The move comes following "extensive consultation with a broad range of the company's shareholders", the trust said today (26 March) in a stock exchange notice. Under TRIG's previous plan, it sought to introduce a transaction and takeover fee from 1 April 2025 based on the ‘Adjusted Portfolio Value', which, according to Iain Scouller, analyst at Stifel, "effectively reflected Gross Asset Value (GAV) at the TRIG company level". Supermarket Income REIT overhauls management fee calculation However, the changed fee will be instead based on the net asset value (NAV) and be payable in c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes