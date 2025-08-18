Winterflood Securities hires Stifel's Joe Everitt as head of algorithmic sales trading

Joins from Stifel

Linus Uhlig
1 min read

Market maker Winterflood Securities has appointed Joe Everitt as head of low-touch trading and algorithmic sales trading, effective immediately.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Trustpilot