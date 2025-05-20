Saba reportedly exits ESCT after early May tender offer

115 million shares in-specie consideration

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

US hedge fund activist Saba Capital appears to have exited Janus Henderson’s European Smaller Companies trust (ESCT) following the results of a tender offer.

Shareholders at a general meeting on 7 May approved the bid of over 166 million shares, of which 115 million were validly tendered under the in-specie consideration option. ESCT clients approve Saba tender offer with lower turnout than requisition vote According to Stifel analysts Iain Scouller and William Crighton, the 115 million shares is the "number owned by Saba", with the in-specie tender option suggesting "a full exit by the hedge fund". "On this assumption, only 18% of non-Saba held shares were tendered and so all things considered, this is a good result for the fund, ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin Dojan

Trump's tariff tumult to partly return as concerns of US recession mount

Evelyn Partners gives financial advisers access to index MPS range

More on Investment Trusts

Saba reportedly exits ESCT after early May tender offer
Investment Trusts

Saba reportedly exits ESCT after early May tender offer

115 million shares in-specie consideration

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 20 May 2025 • 1 min read
Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack'
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack'

Following Saba saga

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read
NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down
Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down

Share buyback launched in June 2024

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 15 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot