Pacific Assets trust faces manager swap as Stewart Investors closes

Assets move on Friday

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

The Pacific Assets trust board has revealed that, following the closure of Stewart Investors on Friday (14 November), Doug Ledingham and Jack Nelson will no longer be the firm’s lead and deputy portfolio managers, respectively.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

Quilter bolsters executive committee with pair of senior appointments

Younger Brits turning to investing and ETFs rather than savings

Trustpilot