Smart cities: Opportunities in managing the urbanisation trend

Eight billion - the human population globally by November this year, increasing to 9.8 billion by the middle of the century. 68%, the proportion of the world's human inhabitants expected to live in cities by 2050, up from 55% in 2018.

Urbanisation continues undaunted. While pandemic lockdowns temporarily removed some of the benefits associated with living in cities - and accentuated some of the negatives - now that most governments have reinstated freedom of movement, the lustre of cities has returned.

In London, for example, recent data from Rightmove showed a 6.6% increase in property prices year-on-year as the resumption of ‘business as usual' reignited competition in the capital's property market.

Urbanisation: growth versus environment trade-off

Densely populated urban areas have long been associated with economic growth, and cities currently support 80% of global GDP, according to the MIT Technology review.

This is not to be sniffed at. Growth is in short supply currently, as many economies attempt to control rampant inflation without stifling economic activity through aggressive rate hikes. As a result, in its most recent forecast, the IMF predicted global growth of 3.2% in 2022, down from an earlier forecast of 3.6% back in April.

But concerning ourselves with economic growth alone is no longer enough. Continued urbanisation could have huge implications on air quality, the growth of waste and reduced efficiency - unless it is managed well.

How smart cities could help

Enter the concept of smart cities. While not a new term - it was originally used in the 1990s - the idea is gaining traction. It centres on putting data and digital solutions to work in urban areas to increase operational efficiency and improve the lives of citizens, while simultaneously tackling environmental challenges.

Just this month, a global network of city mayors convened in London to "tackle the triple threat of congestion, air pollution and the climate emergency". Later this year the group, named C40, comprising representation from nearly 100 world-leading cities, will meet in Buenos Aires to further its mission of halving the emissions of its member cities within a decade.

But what kind of initiatives make a city smart? And how much of a difference does this actually make?

Areas of development and types of activities that fall under the pursuit of smart city status differ from region to region and organisation to organisation. However, common focuses include: smarter urban transport networks, upgraded water supply and waste disposal facilities, more efficient ways to light and heat buildings, e-governance and public participation in government, increased mobility and safer public spaces.

Historical analysis from McKinsey Global Institute assessed how dozens of current "smart city applications" might perform in three sample cities. To ensure the validity of the data these cities had varying legacy infrastructure systems and baseline starting points.

It found smart city tools could reduce fatalities by 8-10%, accelerate emergency response times by 20-35%, shave the average commute time by 15-20% and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 10-15%, among other positive outcomes.

Case study: Singapore

Singapore was ranked first in the Smart City index for the third year in a row in November 2021, followed by Zurich and Oslo. The index considers input from residents, with 120 citizens of each city surveyed on how technology has improved their lives. Singapore scored highly on its efficiency in health and safety (particularly in response to Covid-19), mobility and work and school opportunities.

An example of how Singapore's authorities are improving mobility and decreasing congestion is the city's Electronic Road Pricing System, where drivers pay more to travel through certain areas at certain times (peak commute hours). Bigger vehicles are also charged more.

How investors can access this theme

For sustainability-minded investors, how ‘smart' a city is will likely depend on how much of a role sustainability plays in the city's approach to planning and innovation, particularly as the populations of these urban centres grow.

Considering the global smart cities market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 18% between 2022 and 2027, we expect to see investment opportunities continue to expand in this area and we will likely see a growth in the number of funds available offering exposure to this ever-growing theme in the medium term.

Simone Borsetti is research analyst at MainStreet Partners