ThomasLloyd hires head of portfolio and asset management

ThomasLloyd has hired Duncan Black as the firm’s head of portfolio and asset management.

With a background in infrastructure in Asia, Black has been tasked with driving the firm's expansion of institutional investments in renewable energy infrastructure projects across the continent.

He will lead monitoring and assessment of portfolio performance of assets, as well as driving the firm's value creation and long-term asset management and risk management strategies.

Black has been managing director of Asia Infrastructure Advisors since 2019, having also worked as co-head of infrastructure at Eastspring Investments; a partner and CFO at Daestrum Capital and head of acquisitions, infrastructure at Deustche Bank Asset Management.

Based in Singapore, Black will report to Nadir Maruf, the firm's recently appointed CIO.  

Maruf said: "Duncan has an impressive track record in managing and leading the development of renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment projects across Asia. We have every confidence that he will turbocharge the company's growth ambitions in the region."

Maruf noted Black's recent lead on a $700m project financing with the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, and a group of international commercial banks

