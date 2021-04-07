shareholder voting
M&G to give shareholders a vote on climate plans in 2022
Firm committed to achieving net zero by 2030
Calls for SEC trust discontinuation as investors take aim at board
Accusations of mismanagement
You're not on mute: Clear and committed plan to tackle macro issues more than a trend on virtual AGM season
ESG and diversity dominate boards' debates
Rathbones' Crossman warns it will vote against or abstain at AGMs where trusts fail to meet diversity targets
Investment trusts warned on inertia over board diversity
Update: ACG maintains Gabelli Value Plus+ liquidation would be 'short-sighted'
ACG to abstain from voting
IW/SSGA Roundtable: Where next for ESG investing in 2021 and beyond?
Exploring the opportunities and challenges for the next 12 months
Investec W&I criticises ACG's GVP proposals as board tells shareholders to vote against them
Remedies 'lacking in appeal'
The push for management openness: Why activists are targeting Japan
Promoting greater dialogue with shareholders
Covid-19: Redefining approaches to pay and the corporate model?
Shaping governance for a post-pandemic world
Responsible Investment 101: What investors need to know about stewardship
Face-to-face with Rathbones' Matt Crossman
ISS urges revolt over Amundi executive pay - Reports
Criticises transparency
The dangers of overboarding and importance of director focus
How much is too much in a boardroom?
Industry moguls flex stewardship muscles over board shortcomings
Firms double size of their stewardship teams