Witan seeks out new board member after shareholders voice neutrality concerns

Witan CIO Andrew Bell told Investment Week: "Accordingly, a process is underway to appoint a suitable successor, ahead of the AGM to be held in May 2023."
Witan investment trust is actively seeking new non-executive director following at 39% revolt against longstanding board member Suzy Neubert.

Shareholders of Witan were split on whether to re-elect Neubert as non-executive director back at May's AGM.

At the time, shareholders voted on Neubert's reappointment, with 39% of total votes were cast against, made by 8.7% of the shareholders.

Witan suffers H1 losses of £327.3m as gearing proves costly

In a formal follow-up announcement made today (22 September) - which is required on any vote where more than 20% of shareholders voting have opposed a resolution -  Witan said: "The board understands that the reason for the result was that some shareholders deemed Ms Neubert not to be independent due to her length of service (ten years) on the board."

Neubert was appointed to the board in April 2012 and is also a non-executive director at ISIO, Jupiter Fund Management and LV=.

In the same statement, the board said it shared the widely accepted view that "length of service does not of itself impair a director's ability to act independently" any more than it would any recent appointment.

Instead, it said: "A longer-serving director's perspective can add value to the deliberations of a well-balanced investment trust company board."

It added: "Independence stems from the willingness to make decisions that are for the benefit of the company, even if they may conflict with the interests of management; this is a function of confidence, integrity, and judgement," all elements it believed Neubert demonstrated, as did the other non-executive directors.

But, at the May AGM the board told shareholders that Neubert would be retiring from her role at the 2023 AGM.

Witan CIO Andrew Bell told Investment Week: "Accordingly, a process is underway to appoint a suitable successor, ahead of the AGM to be held in May 2023."

He added the chair had explained the reasoning prior to the AGM for recommending Neubert's re-election and that this was detailed in the release.

The chair wrote to the board ahead of the AGM to explain they wanted Neubert to remain on the board for another year "to retain her experience and knowledge of the company as she is the only non-executive director with more than six years' experience on the board".

Eve Maddock-Jones

