SFDR
21% of total European funds under most stringent SFDR rules
European ESG fund market worth €2.5trn
RSMR's Ken Rayner: Suitability of ESG is a real problem in the adviser business
Boosting ESG data a key plank of new CEO's tenure
TISA publishes first 'Good Practice Guide' on ESG reporting
Helping firms 'get ahead' under SFDR
Raising the bar: SFDR to lead to 'uptick in name and strategy changes' as firms adapt
New ESG regulation comes into effect
A question of time: EU taxonomy sparks race among managers to improve ESG credentials
Asset managers scramble to adapt to new SFDR rules