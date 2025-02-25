Nearly a quarter of Article 8 funds still at risk of greenwashing

Almost a quarter (23%) of Article 8 funds remain at risk of greenwashing, a report from ESG and sustainability data provider Mainstreet Partners has found.
Article 8 funds are defined by the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) as "a fund which promotes, among other characteristics, environmental or social characteristics, or a combination of those characteristics, provided that the companies in which the investments are made follow good governance practices". According to MainStreet's 2025 ESG and Sustainable Barometer report, which analyses more than 9500 investment strategies overseen by over 460 asset managers, the greenwashing risks for this category of funds have risen in recent years from 13% and 17% in ...
