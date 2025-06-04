FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves

Speaking at the Future of Investment Festival today (4 June), Louisa Chender, sustainable financial policy technical specialist at the FCA, said the improvement in confidence from firms, as well as for the timings around prospectus approval for SDR labels, should lead to further uptake. So far, Sustainability Focus and Sustainability Impact comprise the majority of labels available to market, with just a few handfuls of Sustainability Improvers and Sustainability Mixed Goals present at the moment. BSI sustainable funds standards will help put 'meat on the bones of SDR' But she said...