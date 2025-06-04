FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves

Many firms on 'wait-and-see' mode

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

More than 130 funds have adopted one of the four labels under the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) so far, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has revealed.

Speaking at the Future of Investment Festival today (4 June), Louisa Chender, sustainable financial policy technical specialist at the FCA, said the improvement in confidence from firms, as well as for the timings around prospectus approval for SDR labels, should lead to further uptake. So far, Sustainability Focus and Sustainability Impact comprise the majority of labels available to market, with just a few handfuls of Sustainability Improvers and Sustainability Mixed Goals present at the moment. BSI sustainable funds standards will help put 'meat on the bones of SDR' But she said...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Woodford sets launch date for portfolio platform

Schroders launches AI tools to boost active management

More on Regulation

FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves
Regulation

FIF25: Over 130 funds adopt SDR labels as confidence and timing improves

Many firms on 'wait-and-see' mode

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 04 June 2025 • 3 min read
FCA revises 'exceptional circumstances' for publicising investigations
Regulation

FCA revises 'exceptional circumstances' for publicising investigations

A 'sharp retreat'

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 June 2025 • 2 min read
Friday Briefing: The first of (m)any?
Regulation

Friday Briefing: The first of (m)any?

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 02 June 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot