Sean Hagerty

Vanguard names head of Europe as Sean Hagerty relocates to US headquarters

People moves

Vanguard names head of Europe as Sean Hagerty relocates to US headquarters

Jon Cleborne to take the reins

clock 11 April 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Association appoints seven directors to board

People moves

Investment Association appoints seven directors to board

Varied appointee selection is part of IA’s commitment to be representative of investment management sector

clock 15 September 2021 • 3 min read

UK

Vanguard prepping to enter UK advice space

Early stages of development

clock 09 January 2020 • 1 min read

ETFs

Vanguard cuts fees across ETF and index fund range

Follows active fee cuts in June

clock 23 October 2019 • 1 min read

Asset Managers

Government meets with top UK asset managers following Brexit White Paper 'disappointment'

Part of Asset Management Taskforce

clock 18 July 2018 • 2 min read
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