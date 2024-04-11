Vanguard names head of Europe as Sean Hagerty relocates to US headquarters

Hagerty, who has led the business since 2016, will continue in his current post until June 2024, when Cleborne will assume the role and relocate to London. Cleborne is Vanguard's head of personal investor advice service in the US, responsible for US direct-to-consumer investment advisory and financial planning offers. He will report to managing director and international division head Chris McIsaac. Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley to retire by year-end He joined the asset management giant in 2003 and has held various senior roles within the firm's US-based financial advisor services and ...